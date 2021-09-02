Royal Bank of Canada Has $71,000 Stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 192.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 159,467 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $223,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $821,000. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTHX. Wedbush reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

GTHX opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $648.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

