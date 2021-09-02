Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,241 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1,621.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 676,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 637,331 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 429,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $945.42 million, a P/E ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.80.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

