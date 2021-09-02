Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,870,000 after purchasing an additional 77,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at about $14,294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOR opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

