Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,960 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 199.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $866.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

