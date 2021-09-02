Royal Bank of Canada Takes $66,000 Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYGH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 406.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,196,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $583,000.

NYSEARCA:HYGH opened at $87.94 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $88.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.41.

