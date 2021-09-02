Ruffer LLP Has $224.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777,724 shares during the period. Kinross Gold makes up approximately 6.3% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $224,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 286,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 200,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 60,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KGC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. 289,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,207,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

