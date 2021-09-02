Ruffer LLP Has $4.26 Million Holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Ruffer LLP lessened its stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177,924 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRD. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 222,779 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

DRD traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 5,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,380. The stock has a market cap of $817.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.24. DRDGOLD Limited has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

