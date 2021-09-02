Ruffer LLP Purchases New Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 402,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.06% of Vipshop as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

VIPS traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $15.67. 419,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,034,112. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

