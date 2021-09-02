Ruffer LLP Raises Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,073,022 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020,196 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti comprises approximately 2.1% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $75,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 85.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,574,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,887 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.5252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

