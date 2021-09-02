Ruffer LLP Sells 1,158 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ruffer LLP decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727,518. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $185.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

