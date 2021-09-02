Ruffer LLP Sells 13,670 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ruffer LLP decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33,779.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 402,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 400,968 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.44. 5,304,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,622,092. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.