Rune (RUNE) Price Tops $277.07 on Major Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $277.07 or 0.00557872 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $228,685.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00133206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00155984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.76 or 0.07594258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,453.22 or 0.99571574 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.44 or 0.00798208 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

