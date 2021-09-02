Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.84. 14,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1,510.00. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

