Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after buying an additional 32,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $582.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.03. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $594.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

