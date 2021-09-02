Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,023 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.55% of Sprott worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $877.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.86. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

