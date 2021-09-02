Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.23 Million Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,413 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.62% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

