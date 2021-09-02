Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,414 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.94% of Independence Realty Trust worth $17,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 109.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

