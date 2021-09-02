Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,528 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $18,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ashland Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,128,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 30.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 433,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.