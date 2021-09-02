Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 53,318 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Stock

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:AIF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

