SafeBlast Tops One Day Trading Volume of $138,527.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $479,094.68 and approximately $138,527.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,375.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $663.34 or 0.01343462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.55 or 0.00402126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.81 or 0.00366202 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00034880 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003002 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.