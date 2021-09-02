Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells $2,225,500.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $2,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SAFE opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $95.29.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.