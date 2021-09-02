Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Sells $2,225,500.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $2,225,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SAFE opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.