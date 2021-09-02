SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,329 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $333,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,322. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.85 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $83,178.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,545.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

