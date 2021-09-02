Sakura Bloom Hits 1-Day Volume of $142,549.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $142,549.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00809360 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

