salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 147,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.03. 127,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.84. The company has a market cap of $260.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,921 shares of company stock worth $171,227,395. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

