salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $268.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.84. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,921 shares of company stock worth $171,227,395. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

