Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) EVP Sells $48,500.00 in Stock

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $51.70 on Thursday. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $147.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 28.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

