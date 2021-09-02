Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €193.00 Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €195.08 ($229.51).

EPA:RI opened at €184.55 ($217.12) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €183.24 and a 200 day moving average of €173.98. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

