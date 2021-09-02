Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 33.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 44.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

