Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$35.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.62. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$31.99 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The firm has a market cap of C$14.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 2.010565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.38.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

