Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -101.18 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 43,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,368,817.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 768,480 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,256.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 8.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 130.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,559,000 after buying an additional 430,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

