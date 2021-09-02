Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is White Pine Investment CO’s 6th Largest Position

White Pine Investment CO lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 244,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,778. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

