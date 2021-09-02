Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Decreased by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 39.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,344 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.24. 500,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,779. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

