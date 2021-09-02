Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after buying an additional 1,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after buying an additional 763,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after buying an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $63.07. 21,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.18. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

