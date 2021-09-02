Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-$6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.34 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.500-$6.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.44.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,927. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.54. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.