Scorum Coins Market Capitalization Achieves $288,569.72 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $288,569.72 and approximately $2,852.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00157021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.80 or 0.07482327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,389.03 or 1.00098854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.68 or 0.00818146 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

