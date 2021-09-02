Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.04 ($87.11).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on G24 shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Scout24 stock traded up €0.68 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €71.88 ($84.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12 month high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

