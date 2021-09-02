SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.41

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:SEIT opened at GBX 113.15 ($1.48) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.33. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The company has a market cap of £766.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79.
About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.