SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.41

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SEIT opened at GBX 113.15 ($1.48) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.33. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The company has a market cap of £766.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

