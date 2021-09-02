Seamus Grady Sells 18,863 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seamus Grady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

