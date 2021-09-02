Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Nordson Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nordson in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.65. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $240.94 on Thursday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $243.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

