SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $21.85

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.85, but opened at $20.71. SecureWorks shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 554 shares traded.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $119,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $157,000. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.