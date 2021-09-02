Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 71,160 LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in LG Display by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 99,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

LPL stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

