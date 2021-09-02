Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $291,000 in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCLE opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

