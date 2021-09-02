Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $995,000 in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at about $199,000.

Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

