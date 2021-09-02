Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $728,000 Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $8,121,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.