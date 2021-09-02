Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.33% of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLIM opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

