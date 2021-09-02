Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZWRK opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

