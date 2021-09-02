Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 50,000 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Separately, III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter worth about $1,006,000.

Shares of JUGGU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

