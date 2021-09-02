Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIGA opened at $9.72 on Thursday. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

