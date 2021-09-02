Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,366 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $48,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

