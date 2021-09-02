Sei Investments Co. Has $42.77 Million Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of argenx worth $42,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in argenx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in argenx by 23.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after buying an additional 540,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302,188 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in argenx by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,260,000 after acquiring an additional 247,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in argenx by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after purchasing an additional 215,719 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $337.91 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.88. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

